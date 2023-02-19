Jinnah Gold Polo Cup: BN Polo win title

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Team BN Polo defeated Master Paints 6-5½ in the thrilling final to win the title of the Jinnah Gold Polo Cup 2023 sponsored by Al Rehman Developers and Town Planners and Dawn Bread that concluded here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Sunday.

Hamza Mawaz Khan was the hero of the day from Team BN Polo as he displayed outstanding polo skills and techniques and fired in five fabulous goals. Baber Naseem also played well and slammed in the remaining one goal. Manuel Crispo pumped in four goals while Agha Musa Ali Khan struck one for Master Paints, which had a half goal handicap advantage.

BN Polo began the title clash with a successful conversion of 60-yard penalty to take a 1-0 lead, but Master Paints then bounced back in style and banged in two back-to-back goals to gain a slight 2-1 lead before the end of the first chukker. BN Polo started playing an aggressive game in the second chukker and hammered a hat-trick of goals to get back 4-2 lead. Just before the end of the chukker, Master Paints converted a 60-yard penalty to make it 3-4.

The third chukker remained goalless as despite various efforts, no goal was converted by either side and the match entered the fourth and decisive chukker, both the teams played excellent polo and pumped in two goals each.

And when the final bell was rung, BN Polo won the final by 6-5½ despite a half goal handicap advantage for Master Paints.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony, Hamza Mawaz Khan said: "Our team worked hard and played well, which resulted in team's title triumph. The fans got a chance to watch a great match as well as title-winning performance. We are hopeful of doing well in the remaining high-goal events and try to win that too."Earlier, Diamond Paints defeated Master Paints/Newage Cables by 8½-8 in the subsidiary final. Chulo Corti did magic with mallet and polo pony and contributed with five fantastic goals for Diamond Paints, which had also a half goal handicap advantage, while the remaining contribution came from Nico Roberts, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Mir Shoaib Ahmed as all converted one goal apiece. Simon Prado played well for Master Paints/Newage Cables and smashed in five goals while Juan Cruz Greguol hammered three goals.

A large number of spectators were present to watch and enjoy the final .Chairman Al Rehman Developers Mian Muhammad Mushtaq, Muhammad Nauman Director Dawn Bread were the chief guests and distributed prizes among the winners. Other notables present on the occasion were JPF President Lt Col Shoaib Aftab (R), Secretary Major Ali Taimur (R).