Jinnah Gold Polo Cup: HN Polo qualify for subsidiary final

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :HN Polo defeated Barry's and Remounts under American system to qualify for the subsidiary final here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Thursday.

The two-chukker each matches were played among three teams including HN Polo, Barry's and Remounts under American system and after a tough fights, HN Polo succeeded in booking berths in the subsidiary final.

In the first two-chukker match, HN Polo faced tough resistance from Barry's before winning the encounter by a close margin of 2-1. From the winning side, Juan Maria Ruiz and Hilario Ruiz converted one goal apiece while the lone goal from the losing side came from Ernesto Trotz.

Both the teams started the match well and gave tough time to each other. After tough fight, both Barry's and HN Polo succeeded in converting one goal apiece to make it 1-1. In the second and decisive chukker, both the sides once again played well but HN Polo managed to convert the match-winning goal to win the encounter by 2-1.

The second match of the day was contested between HN Polo and Remounts, where once again HN Polo held their nerves to outpace Remounts with a close margin of 2-1. This time, the goal scorers from the winning team were Juan Maria Ruiz and Raja Sami Ullah while the only goal from the losing team was scored by Simon Prado.

HN Polo dominated the match right from the word go as first they fired in a field goal to gain a 1-0 lead in the first chukker and then pumped in another field goal to earn a 2-0 lead. Remounts though made their presence felt in the dying moments by scoring a field goal yet it was too little too late situation for them as they lost by 1-2.

The third match saw Remounts outsmarting Barry's by 2-1. The goal scorers from team Remounts were Mumtaz Abbas Niazi and Imran Shahid while Ernesto Trotz struck the only goal from team Barry's.

Both the teams couldn't score a single goal in the first chukker while Barry's banged in a field goal to take 1-0 lead which couldn't last long as Remounts thrashed in an equaliser first to make it 1-1 and then smashed in a match-winning goal to win the encounter by 2-1.

Tomorrow (Friday), three important matches will be played. The first match of the day will be contested at 12:00 pm between Master Paints and Astrada Polo for the spot in the subsidiary final against HN Polo. The second match of the day will be a semifinal between DS Polo/Rizvi's and Adamjee Insurance at 2:00 pm while the third match will be second semifinal to take place between Diamond Paints and Newage Cables/Master Paints at 3:00 pm.