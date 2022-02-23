LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Newage Cables/Master Paints, Diamond Paints and DS Polo/Rizvi's carved out contrasting victories in the 2nd Jinnah Gold Polo Cup 2022 sponsored by Master Paints here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Wednesday.

Helped by Gonzalo Deltour's fabulous five goals, Newage Cables/Master Paints outpaced Master Paints by 7-4. Besides Gonzalo Deltour's heroics, the remaining contribution came from Adnan Jalil Azam and Raja Temur Nadeem, who slammed in one goal apiece. From Master Paints, Marcos Panelo hammered a hat-trick of goals and Sufi Muhammad Haroon struck one.

Newage Cables/Master Paints were off to a flying start as they thrashed in three back-to-back goals to take a 3-0 lead in the first chukker. Master Paints though made their presence felt in the second chukker by scoring one, making it 3-1 but Newage once again launched a rapid attack, which helped them banged in two more to gain a healthy 5-1 lead.

They added one more in their tally in the beginning of the third chukker to take the tally to 6-1 but Master Paints then made a good comeback by pumping in two back-to-back goals to reduce the margin to 6-3. They converted one more goal in the start of the fourth and last chukker to further reduce the deficit to 6-4. But Master Paints finished the match with a fantastic field goal to win the match by 7-4.

The second match of the day was won by Diamond Paints, who overpowered Astrada Polo by a huge margin of 10-4. Guy Gibrat was the hero from Diamond Paints with a classic contribution of superb six goals while Matias Vial Perez also played beautifully and thrashed in three tremendous goals and Mir Shoaib Ahmed hit one. From Astrada Polo, Julio Astrada banged in a brace and Babar Naseem and Saqib Khan Khakwani scored one goal each.

Diamond Paints dominated the match right from the word go as they fired in fabulous four goals in the first chukker to earn a 4-0 lead, which they further enhanced to 7-0 in the second chukker by thrashing in three more goals. The third chukker also saw their dominance as they added two more goals in their tally, making it 9-0 while Astrada Polo converted one goal to make it 9-1. The fourth and last chukker saw Astrada Polo though stumping their authority and hammering a hat-trick of goals against one by Diamond Paints, yet they lost the encounter by a big margin of 10-4.

The third match of the day proved to be a thrilling encounter, where after a tough fight, DS Polo/Rizvi's defeated HN Polo by a narrow margin of 9-8. Max Charlton and Hissam Ali Hyder played key role in DS Polo/Rizvi's triumph as they pumped in four and three goals respectively while Syed Aun Muhammad Rizvi struck the remaining one. From HN Polo, Juan Maria Ruiz cracked a quartet while Hilario Ruiz banged in a brace and Raja Sami Ullah malleted one goal.

The action-packed third and last match of the day saw both the teams playing well against each other and matching fire-with-fire till the end, where DS Polo/Rizvi's held their nerves in the fourth and last chukker and played superb polo to win the nail-biting encounter by 9-8. HN Polo dominated the first three chukkers as they kept on having 2-1, 5-3, 7-5 leads by the end of first, second and third chukkers.

But it was team DS Polo/Rizvi's, which made a strong comeback in the fourth and last chukker by firing in four fantastic goals against one HN Polo to win the see-saw battle by a close margin of 9-8. Tomorrow (Thursday), the losing teams of Pool A will vie against each other at 2:00 pm.