UrduPoint.com

Jinnah Icon Team To Represent Pakistan In Asia And Middle East Bridge Championship

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 09:02 PM

Jinnah Icon Team to represent Pakistan in Asia and Middle East Bridge Championship

National Trials to select the Bridge Playing Team to represent Pakistan in the 21st Bridge Federation of Asia and Middle East (BFAME )Bridge Championship to be held in Dubai later this year concluded here on Tuesday at the Lahore Gymkhana Bridge Tables

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :National Trials to select the Bridge Playing Team to represent Pakistan in the 21st Bridge Federation of Asia and Middle East (BFAME )Bridge Championship to be held in Dubai later this year concluded here on Tuesday at the Lahore Gymkhana Bridge Tables.

During the four days trials the players demonstrated mental tackling ,intelligence oriented interceptions and spirited application of bridge playing strategies.

Finalists of the trials were the Jinnah Icon Team of Islamabad comprising of bridge playing connoisseurs like Arsalan Mansoor ,Yasser Rahim,Khalid Mohiuddin and Mubashir Puri and they were up against the juvenile PANGEA Team embodying Multan based players like Muhammed Imran,Mudassir Rahim,Muhammed Ali Yasir and Aamir Ishaque.The PANGEA Team had surprised the doyens of the game by ousting all opposition and reaching the finals .

Out of the final four rounds one round was played late on Monday evening and three on Tuesday and though Jinnah Icon surfaced as the top team of the National Trials ,the young PANGEA Team managed to withstand the enormous strength of the Jinnah Icon Team and it was only in the last round of the final day that Jinnah Icon enhanced their winning margin through ingenious moves that led to the defeat of the PANGEA Team.

And the Captain of Jinnah Icon Team Arsalan Mansoor admitted that PANGEA Team really gave them a fright through exceptional play.

The Jinnah Icon Team are now the national bridge champions and will take on world class opposition in the Bridge Federation of Asia and Middle East Championship in the middle of December in Dubai.

As for the seniors team the already selected team comprises of Masood Mazhar ,Kamran Ibrahim ,Azher Hameed ,Zakir Mehmood ,Iftikhar Baqai and Ghalib Bandesha.Also selected is the Mixed Team consisting of Amir Ishaq Sardar,Abida Rizvi,Ahsan Javed Qureshi,Mudassir Rahim ,Rubina Agha ,Samira Fancy and Zia Hyder Naqvi.

At the conclusion of the national trials the certificates of merit and souvenirs were awarded to the winners team and runners up team by Sarmad Nadeem ,Convenor Card Room and Ghalib Bandesha President of Lahore Bridge.Ihsan Qadir served as the Chief Referee.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad World Dubai Young Puri Middle East December All Top Asia Merit Packaging Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

ERC presents new batch of ambulances to Ethiopia

ERC presents new batch of ambulances to Ethiopia

8 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021:Pakistan to chase the target of ..

T20 World Cup 2021:Pakistan to chase the target of 135 runs in clash with New Ze ..

17 minutes ago
 Turkish Parliament Extends Permission to Use Troop ..

Turkish Parliament Extends Permission to Use Troops in Syria, Iraq by 2 Years

2 minutes ago
 UN Chief Urges World Leaders to Act, Make Turning ..

UN Chief Urges World Leaders to Act, Make Turning Point to Greener Future Ahead ..

2 minutes ago
 Seminar on "Role of agriculture investment in coun ..

Seminar on "Role of agriculture investment in country's economic development" he ..

2 minutes ago
 Al-Mustafa Eye Trust organizes free eye camp

Al-Mustafa Eye Trust organizes free eye camp

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.