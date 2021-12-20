Jinnah IX, Iqbal IX win inaugural matches of SSA Quaid-e-Azam day softball festival

Combaxx Sports General Manager Zubair Macha has said that youth are our future and by promoting sports at grass-root level, we can produce world-class players to win laurel for the country at national and international levels

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Combaxx Sports General Manager Zubair Macha has said that youth are our future and by promoting sports at grass-root level, we can produce world-class players to win laurel for the country at national and international levels.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of SSA Quaid-e-Azam Day Softball Festival as chief guest at Trinity Girls School and College Ground, he said that his organization has been playing a pivotal role in unearthing new talent by patronizing sports and sportsmen and these efforts will be further accelerated with the passage of time to make a difference on the sports front.

Softball Federation of Pakistan Chairperson Tehmina Asif, Sindh Softball Association President Waseem Hashmi, Secretary Muhammad Zeeshan Merchant, Finance Secretary Murad Hussain, Chairman Coaching Committee Faraz Aijaz, and a number of other sports organizers and luminaries were also present on the occasion.

The Combaxx Sports GM said that school and college-level sports are a must for promoting any sports and he hoped that the current softball tournament was dedicated to the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at this educational institution will promote talent among youngsters.

He lauded the holding of the softball tournaments at the school and college levels and hoped that such events will definitely help provide opportunities to the youth to horn their skills and shine into gems.

He said that Combaxx Sports plays a pivotal role in promoting sports at the national and international levels by providing quality sports goods to the youth at reasonable and affordable prices so that they can avail and utilize world-level sports goods to be at par with international players.

Later, Jinnah IX easily overcame Quaid-e-Millat IX 12-8 in the inaugural match of the day. Highlights of the match were the good display of talent by Ammara, Fareesha, and Nida, who scored 3 runs each.

In the second match of the day, Iqbal IX beat Fatima Jinnah IX 13-11 runs after a sensational contest. Zara, Ayesa, Mursaleen and Farah Khan scored two runs each for the winners. For the losing side, Hira Mughal, Samina Haris, and Muneea Farhan scored two runs each.