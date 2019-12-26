Jinnah T-20 cricket series: Multan Tigers win match

Under-16 Multan tigers won the second match of Jinnah T-20 cricket series and tie the series

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Under-16 Multan tigers won the second match of Jinnah T-20 cricket series and tie the series.

The second match of Jinnah T-20 cricket series organised by district sports department was played at Multan cricket club ground Nawan Shehr between Multan Tigers and Multan Eagles teams.

Playing first, Multan eagles scored 143 runs for loss of nine wickets as Kamran Bhatti made 25 runs, Fasih- u-Din 19 and Arafat Minhas added 17 runs in the total.

Huzaifa Khawaja, Aziz Mumtaz and Muhammad Owais from Multan tigers took two wickets each.

Multan tigers chased the target for loss of four wickets as Faheem Khalid scored 62 runs, Muneeb Saeed 32 and Alam Zaib made 24 runs.

Faheem Khalid was declared man of the match. The final match of the series would be played on Friday. District sports officer Rajanpur Muhammad Hafeez was the chief guest.

Speaking on this occasion, he hailed the district sports department for initiating such programmes and announced that such event would be organized in Rajanpur soon.