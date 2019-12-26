UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jinnah T-20 Cricket Series: Multan Tigers Win Match

Zeeshan Mehtab 53 seconds ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 08:04 PM

Jinnah T-20 cricket series: Multan Tigers win match

Under-16 Multan tigers won the second match of Jinnah T-20 cricket series and tie the series

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Under-16 Multan tigers won the second match of Jinnah T-20 cricket series and tie the series.

The second match of Jinnah T-20 cricket series organised by district sports department was played at Multan cricket club ground Nawan Shehr between Multan Tigers and Multan Eagles teams.

Playing first, Multan eagles scored 143 runs for loss of nine wickets as Kamran Bhatti made 25 runs, Fasih- u-Din 19 and Arafat Minhas added 17 runs in the total.

Huzaifa Khawaja, Aziz Mumtaz and Muhammad Owais from Multan tigers took two wickets each.

Multan tigers chased the target for loss of four wickets as Faheem Khalid scored 62 runs, Muneeb Saeed 32 and Alam Zaib made 24 runs.

Faheem Khalid was declared man of the match. The final match of the series would be played on Friday. District sports officer Rajanpur Muhammad Hafeez was the chief guest.

Speaking on this occasion, he hailed the district sports department for initiating such programmes and announced that such event would be organized in Rajanpur soon.

Related Topics

Cricket Multan Sports Man Rajanpur Event From

Recent Stories

Bahauddin Zakariya University official given addit ..

44 seconds ago

Motorcyclist dies in road mishap in Multan

46 seconds ago

Exhibition of pictures of Quaid-e-Azam held at Nus ..

48 seconds ago

Accountability of corrupt politicians underway: An ..

49 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan raised voice for sanctit ..

7 minutes ago

Chief Minister meets MPAs, directs timely completi ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.