Jiu Jitsu Competition Wins By Bara Martial Arts Academy

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 01, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Jiu Jitsu competition wins by Bara Martial Arts Academy

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Jiu Jitsu competitions have come to an end at Integrated District Sports Gala with Bara Martial Arts academy won five gold, three silver and two bronze medals and took the overall trophy on Friday.

Landi Kotal Martial Arts Club won three gold and two silver medals.

Muhammad Akbar Afridi, President of DSO Khyber District distributed prizes among the athletes along with Javed Khan, Naqibullah, Nasir Khan, and other important personalities.

Jiu Jitsu competitions were held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa district in the integrated district sports gala in which more than 100 athletes from Khyber district participated. At the end, the special guest distributed prizes among the athletes.

