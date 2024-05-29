Open Menu

JJAU-PJJF Sign Historic MoU For Promotion Of Ju-Jitsu In Pakistan

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 29, 2024 | 06:46 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) In a landmark agreement first-of-its-kind, the Ju-Jitsu Asia Union (JJAU) and Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation (PJJF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly promote Ju-Jitsu and sports education in Pakistan.

The signing ceremony, held in Abu Dhabi, was attended by President JJAU Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi, Secretary General JJAU Fahad Al Shamsi, and other prominent sports leaders.

President JJAU has assured that JJAU would work jointly to promote and develop Ju-Jitsu and sports education besides enhancing the capacity of Ju-Jitsukas, technical personnel, who are members of PJJF.

Secretary General JJAU, also emphasized Abu Dhabi's emergence as a hub for Jiu-Jitsu events and praised the union's collaboration with Asian countries, particularly Pakistan, to enhance the sport. He reiterated JJAU's commitment to supporting the growth of Ju-Jitsu in Pakistan.

According to PJJF Secretary General Tariq Ali, the MoU marks a significant milestone in the development of Ju-Jitsu in Pakistan.

Under the agreement, the JJAU will provide support for the development of Ju-Jitsu sports in Pakistan, including basic infrastructure and training for coaches and referees. This collaboration aims to enhance the capacity of Ju-Jitsu sports and promote the sport nationwide.

Tariq Ali hailed the agreement as a crucial step forward, saying, "This MoU will pave the way for the development of Ju-Jitsu sports in Pakistan, improving the capacity of every young PJJF member." He expressed gratitude to the JJAU for signing this historic agreement, which marks a significant bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the UAE.

This MoU was expected to boost the popularity and growth of Ju-Jitsu in Pakistan, fostering a new era of cooperation between the two nations.

More Stories From Sports