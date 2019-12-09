UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Joaquin Becomes La Liga's Oldest Hat-trick Hero, Sevilla Held

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 10:21 AM

Joaquin becomes La Liga's oldest hat-trick hero, Sevilla held

Madrid, Dec 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Real Betis captain Joaquin became the oldest player to score a La Liga hat-trick after he inspired his team to beat Athletic Bilbao 3-2 on Sunday.

At 38 years and 140 days old, Joaquin hit his first ever hat-trick and surpassed Real Madrid great Alfredo Di Stefano, whose record as the oldest scorer of one in La Liga had stood for 55 years.

Joaquin also became only the seventh player in the league's history to score a hat-trick in the first 20 minutes of a match, after he found the net in the second, 11th and 20th minutes at the Benito Villamarin.

"I will remember this day for the rest of my life," said Joaquin, in a celebratory video message posted on Instagram.

Betis almost surrendered their advantage but held on for the win after Inaki Williams had converted a penalty and then Yuri Berchiche added a second for Bilbao with 15 minutes left.

Joaquin, who has 51 caps for Spain, began his professional career at Betis and made an emotional return to the club in 2015, after spells at Valencia, Malaga and Fiorentina.

In total, he now has 72 goals in 533 La Liga appearances.

The forward's latest match-winning contribution helped Betis climb to 11th in the table after a third consecutive victory.

Their local rivals Sevilla, meanwhile, lost ground at the top as they could only manage a 1-1 draw away at newly-promoted Osasuna.

Munir El Haddadi curled in a brilliant opener for Sevilla in the 11th minute but they were unable to find a winner after Ezequiel Avila equalised for Osasuna on the stroke of half-time.

The draw means Sevilla stay third, three points behind Barcelona and Real Madrid, who play a game in hand against each other on December 18.

Related Topics

Malaga Bilbao Valencia Barcelona Spain December Sunday 2015 Top Real Madrid Sevilla Instagram

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 9 December 2019

9 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

59 minutes ago

Finland&#039;s Independence Day celebrated in Abu ..

10 hours ago

12th Arab Strategy Forum to kick off tomorrow

10 hours ago

First International Youth Forum concludes in Abu D ..

11 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Ambassador of Armenia

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.