UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Joburg Open Heralds Return Of International Golf To South Africa

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 08:13 PM

Joburg Open heralds return of international golf to South Africa

International golf returns to South Africa in November after a nine-month coronavirus-induced suspension with the reintroduction of the Joburg Open, it was announced Tuesday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :International golf returns to South Africa in November after a nine-month coronavirus-induced suspension with the reintroduction of the Joburg Open, it was announced Tuesday.

The event, last staged in 2017 and won by Indian Shubhankar Sharma, is co-sanctioned by the European Tour and Sunshine Tour.

Randpark Golf Club, which boasts two international-standard courses in suburban Johannesburg, will host the Joburg Open from November 19-22.

There were no Joburg Open tournaments in 2018 or 2019 as the city hosted the South African Open instead.

Covid-19 forced the cancellation this year of the Nedbank Golf Challenge -- popularly known as the African major -- that was scheduled for northwestern resort Sun City.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome back the Joburg Open to our schedule," said Sunshine Tour commissioner Thomas Abt.

"(It) is a momentous moment for South African professional golf as we also welcome back international competition to our fairways after a lengthy break." European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said: "I am delighted to see the Joburg Open back on our schedule.

"We have a wonderful relationship with the Sunshine Tour stretching back many years and this co-sanctioned tournament is another example of that."Previous Joburg Open champions include South African Charl Schwartzel, once ranked sixth in the world and the winner of the 2011 Masters.

A South African golf official told AFP that details of at least two other European Tour/Sunshine Tour tournaments this season were expected to be announced soon.

Related Topics

India World Johannesburg South Africa November 2017 2018 2019 Event From

Recent Stories

Zayed Higher Organisation, ADHA sign MoU to expedi ..

30 minutes ago

Integrated Transport Centre launches trial of &#03 ..

30 minutes ago

UAEFA, its Japanese counterpart renew MoU for exch ..

45 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 5 businesses, warns 4 for viol ..

45 minutes ago

ADDED bans selling bagged cement with no quality c ..

1 hour ago

Bee’ah commences operations in KSA

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.