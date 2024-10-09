MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) England's star Joe Root has etched his name in the history books, surpassing former captain Alastair Cook to become England’s highest run-scorer in Test cricket.

Root achieved this remarkable feat during the first Test against Pakistan in Multan, surpassing Cook's record of 12,472 runs.

Root reached this milestone when he crossed 71 runs in England's first innings, breaking Cook's long-standing record. Alastair Cook had amassed his 12,472 runs over 161 Test matches while Root achieved the new record in his 147th Test match, further cementing his legacy as one of England’s finest batsmen.

Root now ranks fifth on the list of all-time highest run-scorers in Test cricket. The record for the most Test runs remains with Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 15,921 runs in 200 matches. Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting was second on the list with 13,378 runs.

Root's accomplishment not only underscores his consistency and class but also elevates him into the pantheon of the greatest players in the history of the game.