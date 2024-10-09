MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) England opener Ben Duckett heaped praise on teammate Joe Root for his brilliant performance boost team's confidence on the third day of the match.

During a press conference following the day three of the first Test against Pakistan, Duckett, who played a crucial role with his 84-run knock, expressed admiration for Root’s professionalism and resilience, particularly in the challenging conditions.

Sharing his thoughts on Root, Duckett said, “It was an honor to share the dressing room with Joe. He continues to work just as hard as he always has, and it was inspiring to see him play with such dedication.”

Root, who remains unbeaten with 176, has been the backbone of England’s strong reply to Pakistan’s massive first-innings total.

Reflecting on Root’s performance in the intense Multan heat, Duckett said, “The way Joe batted today in such extreme conditions was truly commendable".

Duckett, who suffered a dislocated thumb during his innings, acknowledged the discomfort but remained focused on the task.

“My thumb was dislocated, and it was quite painful, but these things happen in cricket,” he shared.

When asked about Root’s mindset, Duckett emphasized that Root does not seem to be overly concerned with personal records.

“I do not think Joe was too focused on individual milestones. He was just enjoying his current form and doing what was the best for the team,” Duckett explained.

Reflecting on the state of the match, Duckett expressed relief that England had only lost one wicket by the close of the second play. “we only lost one wicket yesterday, if we had lost three or four, we might have had to change our plans completely,” he said.

Duckett stressed the importance of maximizing the opportunity on the batting-friendly pitch and said that the team will try to score as many runs as possible on this surface.