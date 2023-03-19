UrduPoint.com

Johnny Sexton Sets New Six Nations Point Scoring Record

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 19, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Johnny Sexton sets new Six Nations point scoring record

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Ireland fly-half Johnny Sexton became Six Nations all-time record points scorer on Saturday after landing a penalty in the match with England at Lansdowne Road.

The 37-year-old moved on to 560 points to surpass Ronan O'Gara, his predecessor as fly-half, in what is his 60th and final Six Nations Test -- O'Gara played 63.

O'Gara remains Ireland's overall record points scorer on 1,083, with Sexton on 1,050pts before the match against England kicked off.

Sexton, who will end his Test career after the Rugby World Cup later this year, hopes for a dream farewell to the tournament in captaining the Irish to their fourth Grand Slam but first in Dublin.

