Johnny Sexton wins 100th cap for Ireland in Japan rugby Test

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Irish rugby legend Johnny Sexton became the seventh Irishman to win 100 caps for his country when he led out his side for the one-off Test with Japan at Lansdowne Road on Saturday.

The 36-year-old fly-half -- who made his debut against Fiji in 2009 -- joined the likes of compatriots Brian O'Driscoll and Paul O'Connell in reaching the milestone.

Among the many plaudits he has received this week Ireland head coch Andy Farrell termed him "a once in a generation player".