UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson Seizes Two-shot Lead In Saudi International

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 11:03 PM

Johnson seizes two-shot lead in Saudi International

World number one Dustin Johnson powered his way to a two-shot lead after finishing with back-to-back birdies in the third round of the Saudi International on Saturday

King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ):World number one Dustin Johnson powered his way to a two-shot lead after finishing with back-to-back birdies in the third round of the Saudi International on Saturday.

The 36-year-old American, who won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2019 and was runner-up last year, started the round one shot behind the leaders, but a four-under par 66 propelled him to the outright lead at 13-under par 197.

France's Victor Perez moved to second place at 11-under, matching Johnson's 66.

English duo Tyrrell Hatton (also 66) and Andy Sullivan (68) were joined by American Tony Finau (67) and Dane Soren Kjeldsen (65) in a tie for third one shot further adrift.

The cushion at the top could have been even more comfortable for Johnson.

He slightly pushed his 8-iron second shot on the tough par-4 13th hole and it rolled into the water after hitting the bank and ended up making a double bogey, his only mistake in the tournament so far.

He then smashed an exquisite 9-iron to 11 feet after a huge drive on the par-5 18th, but agonisingly missed the eagle putt.

"I played well and thought I swung well except for that mistake on the 13th hole. It wasn't much of a mistake really, but it came up way short.

"Apart from that, I gave myself many chances on a golf course that I really like," said Johnson, the reigning Masters champion.

The last time a world No1 won a regular European Tour event was when Rory McIlroy triumphed at the 2015 Dubai Desert Classic.

"As of right now, I feel like I'm playing very solid. I'm seeing a lot of the same things each and every week with my game. I'm pleased with where it's at and where it is going," added Johnson.

"A win any time of the year is great, but especially at the start of the season. It will be good to win here again as this is a very big tournament. I just hope I can make a few putts out there tomorrow." Perez, who opened with back-to-back rounds of 65 last year before fading away to tied 38th place with a terrible weekend, handled the conditions on the back nine much better than some of the leading rivals to Johnson, most of whom faded away after appearing to challenge him.

The 28-year-old said he was excited to be playing with the current top golfer in the world.

"I think that's as good as it gets," said the world No35. "I will be very excited for the challenge. I think this is all you strive for.

"Obviously, I will need to make some putts tomorrow (Sunday). I don't know what the weather is going to be like. But even if it's good, somebody is going to have put a low one to win."Big-hitting American Bryson DeChambeau, the reigning US Open champion, needed an eagle on the final hole for a two-under par 68 round that took him to seven-under par, six shots behind Johnson.

Related Topics

Weather World Water Dubai Saudi Bank Same Lead Eagle Dustin Johnson Sunday 2015 2019 Event All From Top US Open

Recent Stories

Man dies in Wadh firing

18 minutes ago

Ziaullah Longove visits CMH, Civil hospital

28 minutes ago

Dr Yasmin prays for Ali Sadpara's safe recovery

28 minutes ago

AU leader Faki re-elected for second 4-year term: ..

31 minutes ago

Benin presidential candidate wounded in gun attack ..

31 minutes ago

Football: Scottish Premiership table

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.