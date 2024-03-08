Jokic Bags Triple-double As Nuggets Down Celtics
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 08, 2024 | 11:30 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Nikola Jokic bagged his 20th triple-double of the season as the Denver Nuggets held off the Boston Celtics 115-109 in their heavyweight NBA showdown on Thursday.
The eagerly anticipated clash between the reigning NBA champions and Eastern Conference-leading Celtics lived up to the billing in a hard-fought duel in Denver.
Denver talisman Jokic finished with 32 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists while Jamal Murray finished with 19 points and Aaron Gordon 16.
The win gave Denver a clean sweep over Boston in their meetings this season.
The Celtics, beaten by Cleveland on Tuesday, suffered back-to-back losses for the first time since early November.
Jokic meanwhile played down the significance of the result, brushing off suggestions that Thursday's showdown could be a preview of the NBA Finals.
"We're a long way from the finals my friend," the Serbian said in an on-court interview after the win.
"We had a really good energy tonight...our offense was really clicking today."
Boston meanwhile were left to reflect on a loss that came despite a 41-point performance from Jaylen Brown, who shot 16-of-29 from the field.
Kristaps Porzingis added 24 points but Jayson Tatum was restricted to 15 points.
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said his team's 12 turnovers had been the difference.
"When you play against another great team, those 10-12 possessions are super, super critical," Mazzulla said. "I think Denver did a better job of taking advantage of those than we did."
Boston remain on top of the Eastern Conference with a 48-14 record. Denver meanwhile are third in the West at 43-20, one game back from leaders Minnesota.
In other games on Thursday, Luka Doncic completed a triple double to help the Dallas Mavericks edge past the Miami Heat 114-108.
Slovenian ace Doncic finished with 35 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists as Dallas staged a late rally to end their three-game losing streak.
The Mavs trailed 101-100 with just over four minutes remaining but pulled clear to clinch victory after a flurry of late three-pointers.
Recent Stories
United's Captain Shadab Khan reacts to heated exchange with Shan Masood
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJK
UAE government launches “Work Bundle” to facilitate work permits and residen ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2024
Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri women
Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members
EmpowerHer Conference highlights problems women confront in Pakistan
NDMA holds national consultation on Pakistan school safety framework
7th Agricultural Census field operation to be held in Sep-Oct 2024: PBS
MoEA hosts international banking courses
Sightsavers calls for accessible healthcare for women and girls
More Stories From Sports
-
United's Captain Shadab Khan reacts to heated exchange with Shan Masood23 minutes ago
-
Outsiders Brest bounding towards unlikely Champions League place3 hours ago
-
Hazlewood's five-wicket haul restricts New Zealand to 162 all out at tea3 hours ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Australia 2nd Test scoreboard3 hours ago
-
Lahore Qalandars arrive in Karachi for crucial matches13 hours ago
-
PAF, Army win matches in National Kabaddi C'ship13 hours ago
-
Pakistan Sports Board, ACP organize Eco Hike13 hours ago
-
Top seed Aqeel Khan on high fly in National Ranking Tennis Tournament15 hours ago
-
RugbyU: Six Nations - Italy v Scotland teams15 hours ago
-
PCB Chairman Naqvi congratulates newly elected representatives of SJAL16 hours ago
-
PSL 9: United elect to bowl against Kings17 hours ago
-
Usman reported for suspect bowling action14 hours ago