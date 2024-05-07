Jonathan Milan wins Giro 4th stage, Pogacar retains lead

Italy's Jonathan Milan emerged a popular home winner of the Giro d'Italia fourth stage on Tuesday with race favourite Tadej Pogacar retaining the overall lead

Andora, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Italy's Jonathan Milan emerged a popular home winner of the Giro d'Italia fourth stage on Tuesday with race favourite Tadej Pogacar retaining the overall lead.

The 190km ride from Acqui Terme to Andora on the Italian Riviera was marred by the race-ending crash of Eritrea's Biniam Gamay.

While the man who created history as the first black African to win a Grand Tour stage, in the 2022 Giro, was taken off in an ambulance, Pogacar was safely in the peloton hunting down a two-man breakaway.

Pablo Munoz and Stefan de Bod had forged to the front early in the stage, but their time in the spotlight was numbered with the peloton relentlessly reeling them in.

They were duly swallowed up with 5km to go.

Filippo Ganna was the first to attack, and he led over the final hill and down into the day's final destination, the port of Andora.

But it was to be Milan who took the fourth stage honours, ahead of Australian Kaden Groves and German Phil Bauhaus.

All the top riders in the overall standings finished in the main bunch and the General Classification remained unchanged.