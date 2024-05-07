Jonathan Milan Wins Giro 4th Stage, Pogacar Retains Lead
Muhammad Rameez Published May 07, 2024 | 10:14 PM
Italy's Jonathan Milan emerged a popular home winner of the Giro d'Italia fourth stage on Tuesday with race favourite Tadej Pogacar retaining the overall lead
Andora, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Italy's Jonathan Milan emerged a popular home winner of the Giro d'Italia fourth stage on Tuesday with race favourite Tadej Pogacar retaining the overall lead.
The 190km ride from Acqui Terme to Andora on the Italian Riviera was marred by the race-ending crash of Eritrea's Biniam Gamay.
While the man who created history as the first black African to win a Grand Tour stage, in the 2022 Giro, was taken off in an ambulance, Pogacar was safely in the peloton hunting down a two-man breakaway.
Pablo Munoz and Stefan de Bod had forged to the front early in the stage, but their time in the spotlight was numbered with the peloton relentlessly reeling them in.
They were duly swallowed up with 5km to go.
Filippo Ganna was the first to attack, and he led over the final hill and down into the day's final destination, the port of Andora.
But it was to be Milan who took the fourth stage honours, ahead of Australian Kaden Groves and German Phil Bauhaus.
All the top riders in the overall standings finished in the main bunch and the General Classification remained unchanged.
Recent Stories
President for dialogue with all political forces in Balochistan
Supreme Court adjourns IHC judges letter case
RDMC, Hunar Foundation Vocational Training Center inaugurated in Nokkundi
Man critically injured as vehicle catches fire amid CNG filling
Provincial health ministers chair meeting of Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority
Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel assumes charge as Governor Balochistan
PITHM organizes counselling session
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal leaves f ..
Defence Minister vows to punish perpetrators of May 9 incident
AJK High Court orders Govt to legislate on electricity taxes
Seminar on "The Role of Youth in Nation Building: In the Light of Iqbal's Though ..
Stock markets mostly rise on lower rates optimism
More Stories From Sports
-
HEC, Army move National Challenge Cup semis2 minutes ago
-
WAPDA taste first final defeat in tennis in 42 years after falling to PAF40 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh seal T20 series with nine-run win over Zimbabwe2 hours ago
-
Babar Azam eyes multiple records during Ireland, England tours3 hours ago
-
Flat-out: Hirscher boosts skiing in mountainless Netherlands3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Japan match ends in a draw3 hours ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe second T20 scores3 hours ago
-
Olympic flame to arrive in France ahead of Paris Olympics3 hours ago
-
Is time up for Ten Hag after Man Utd implosion?6 hours ago
-
Match officials named for FIFA Qualifier6 hours ago
-
The spartan retreat where Kenya's star athletes train7 hours ago
-
Aamir Atlas achieves World Squash Level 2 Coaching Certification8 hours ago