Open Menu

Jonathan Milan Wins Giro 4th Stage, Pogacar Retains Lead

Muhammad Rameez Published May 07, 2024 | 10:14 PM

Jonathan Milan wins Giro 4th stage, Pogacar retains lead

Italy's Jonathan Milan emerged a popular home winner of the Giro d'Italia fourth stage on Tuesday with race favourite Tadej Pogacar retaining the overall lead

Andora, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Italy's Jonathan Milan emerged a popular home winner of the Giro d'Italia fourth stage on Tuesday with race favourite Tadej Pogacar retaining the overall lead.

The 190km ride from Acqui Terme to Andora on the Italian Riviera was marred by the race-ending crash of Eritrea's Biniam Gamay.

While the man who created history as the first black African to win a Grand Tour stage, in the 2022 Giro, was taken off in an ambulance, Pogacar was safely in the peloton hunting down a two-man breakaway.

Pablo Munoz and Stefan de Bod had forged to the front early in the stage, but their time in the spotlight was numbered with the peloton relentlessly reeling them in.

They were duly swallowed up with 5km to go.

Filippo Ganna was the first to attack, and he led over the final hill and down into the day's final destination, the port of Andora.

But it was to be Milan who took the fourth stage honours, ahead of Australian Kaden Groves and German Phil Bauhaus.

All the top riders in the overall standings finished in the main bunch and the General Classification remained unchanged.

Related Topics

Attack German Milan Man Lead Eritrea Italy All From Top Race

Recent Stories

President for dialogue with all political forces i ..

President for dialogue with all political forces in Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 Supreme Court adjourns IHC judges letter case

Supreme Court adjourns IHC judges letter case

3 minutes ago
 RDMC, Hunar Foundation Vocational Training Center ..

RDMC, Hunar Foundation Vocational Training Center inaugurated in Nokkundi

4 minutes ago
 Man critically injured as vehicle catches fire ami ..

Man critically injured as vehicle catches fire amid CNG filling

3 minutes ago
 Provincial health ministers chair meeting of Punja ..

Provincial health ministers chair meeting of Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority

3 minutes ago
 Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel assumes charge as Gove ..

Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel assumes charge as Governor Balochistan

3 minutes ago
PITHM organizes counselling session

PITHM organizes counselling session

3 minutes ago
 Minister for Planning, Development and Special In ..

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal leaves f ..

3 minutes ago
 Defence Minister vows to punish perpetrators of Ma ..

Defence Minister vows to punish perpetrators of May 9 incident

3 minutes ago
 AJK High Court orders Govt to legislate on electri ..

AJK High Court orders Govt to legislate on electricity taxes

3 minutes ago
 Seminar on "The Role of Youth in Nation Building: ..

Seminar on "The Role of Youth in Nation Building: In the Light of Iqbal's Though ..

10 minutes ago
 Stock markets mostly rise on lower rates optimism

Stock markets mostly rise on lower rates optimism

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports