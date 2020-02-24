UrduPoint.com
Jonty Rhodes Teaches The Art Of Fielding To Women Cricketers

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 11:37 AM

Jonty Rhodes teaches the art of fielding to women cricketers

“I am absolutely amazed to see the talent and skillset of these players,” says Jonty Rhodes

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020) Legendary South African fielder Jonty Rhodes held a fielding session with nine women cricketers today at Karachi’s UBL sports complex.

Kainat Imitaz, Jaweria Rauf, Yusra Amir, Hafsa Khalid, Huraina Sajjad, Najiha Alvi, Arijah Haseeb, Masooma Jaffari and Suhana Tariq participated in an hour-long fielding session.

The 50-year-old, considered one of the greatest fielders in the history of the game, along with holding fielding drills, shared his experiences of international cricket with the players.

After the session, Jonty Rhodes said: “I am absolutely amazed to see the talent and skillset of the girls. They have amazing skills and great passion for the game and fielding. Pakistan women's cricket is in safe hands with these players.

“My mantra in fielding and cricket was always to go for it.

Unless you go for the ball, you would not know what you will achieve. So, as a fielder never shy away from going for the ball whether seemingly in your range or not.”

The women cricketers were hopeful that the session will provide a boost to their fielding skills.

Jonty Rhodes, who played 297 internationals in an 11-year-long career, is in Karachi as part of the HBL PSL 2020 commentary panel.

