Jordan Cox To Leave Pakistan By End Of Thursday
Muhammad Rameez Published October 24, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) England reserve batter Jordan Cox will leave Pakistan by the end of Thursday.
He will head home before joining the white-ball squad that will travel to the Caribbean next month, as per details.
Meanwhile, leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed will join the white-ball squad at the end of the Test match.
