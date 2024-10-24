Open Menu

Jordan Cox To Leave Pakistan By End Of Thursday

Muhammad Rameez Published October 24, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Jordan Cox to leave Pakistan by end of Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) England reserve batter Jordan Cox will leave Pakistan by the end of Thursday.

He will head home before joining the white-ball squad that will travel to the Caribbean next month, as per details.

Meanwhile, leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed will join the white-ball squad at the end of the Test match.

