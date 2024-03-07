Open Menu

Jordanian Football Team Issued Visas For FIFA Qualifiers

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 07, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Jordanian football team issued visas for FIFA Qualifiers

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The Foreign Office has issued visas to the Jordanian football team for FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Round 2 to be played here at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan sports Complex this month.

According to details, the Jordan Football Association was also informed by Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) in this regard.

The Jordanian football team would arrive in Islamabad on March 19. The Pakistan-Jordan match was scheduled for March 21 at Jinnah Stadium at 2pm.

