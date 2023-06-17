UrduPoint.com

Jorge Martin Wins German MotoGP Sprint Race, Bagnaia Second

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 17, 2023 | 08:13 PM

Jorge Martin wins German MotoGP sprint race, Bagnaia second

Jorge Martin thwarted world champion Francesco Bagnaia to land Saturday's German MotoGP sprint race

Sachsenring, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Jorge Martin thwarted world champion Francesco Bagnaia to land Saturday's German MotoGP sprint race.

Jack Miller for KTM completed the sprint podium.

Bagnaia's second at the Sachsenring kept him atop the world championships standings ahead of Sunday's seventh race of the season.

Martin, whose only previous victory in the premier class came at the Styrian Grand Prix in his rookie 2021 season, was rewarded for his efforts by leapfrogging Marco Bezzecchi into second in the riders standings.

Pole-sitter Bagnaia fought off Miller to keep the lead at the start but a mistake under pressure let the Australian through to take command on the factory KTM.

Around the tight and narrow circuit Martin then nipped past Miller and Bagnaia to take control, the Ducati-Pramac rider pulling well clear to coast home.

"I really enjoyed those laps, I was on the limit," said the 25-year-old Spanish sprint winner.

"I tried to keep the distance with 'Pecco' (Bagnaia) -- hopefully tomorrow I can fight for victory," added the Ducati-Pramac rider.

