Jose Mourinho joins Roma on three-year deal

Jose Mourinho will take over as coach of Roma on a three-year deal from next season, the Serie A club announced on Tuesday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Jose Mourinho will take over as coach of Roma on a three-year deal from next season, the Serie A club announced on Tuesday.

Mourinho, sacked by Premier League club Tottenham last month, will replace fellow Portuguese Paulo Fonseca who will leave Roma at the end of the current campaign.

Mourinho returns to Italy where he led Inter Milan to the treble in 2010.

The 58-year-old also won the Champions League with Porto in 2004, three Premier League titles with Chelsea and La Liga with Real Madrid in 2012.

Mourinho, who led Manchester United to the Europa League in 2017, has signed a contract with Roma that runs until June 30, 2024.

"We are thrilled and delighted to welcome Jose Mourinho into the AS Roma family," club president Dan Friedkin and vice-president Ryan Friedkin said.

"A great champion who has won trophies at every level, Jose will provide tremendous leadership and experience to our ambitious project.

"The appointment of Jose is a huge step in building a long-term and consistent winning culture throughout the club." Mourinho has claimed 25 major trophies in his career to date and joins a club that hasn't won Serie A since 2001.

"Thank you to the Friedkin family for choosing me to lead this great club and to be part of their vision," Mourinho said in a statement.

"It is the same ambition and drive that has always motivated me and together we want to build a winning project over the upcoming years.

"The incredible passion of the Roma fans convinced me to accept the job and I cannot wait to start next season."