Jose Peseiro handed Venezuela coaching job

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro was appointed to take over the Venezuela national team on Tuesday, the country's football federation announced.

Peseiro, 59, replaces Rafael Dudamel who left the post at the start of January after nearly four years in charge.

He was a former assistant to Carlos Queiroz at Real Madrid and has managed a number of clubs in Portugal, including Porto, Sporting Lisbon and Braga.

Peseiro also spent two years as coach of Saudi Arabia from 2009 to 2011. He had been out of a job since leaving Sporting in November 2018.

South American qualifying for the 2022 World Cup starts next month.