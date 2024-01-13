Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the all-rounder has been fallen injured due to which he has been ruled out of the series.

Wellington: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13rd, 2024) New Zealand cricket team's all-rounder, Josh Clarkson, is ruled out of the T20 series against Pakistan due to a shoulder injury.

According to New Zealand Cricket, Clarkson was supposed to join the team for the third T20 match against Pakistan, but he sustained an injury during a domestic match.

After Josh Clarkson's injury, Will Young has been included in New Zealand's T20 squad, and he will join the team after the second T20 match against Pakistan on Sunday.

Meanwhile, captain Williamson will rest for the third match against Pakistan, and he will be available for the last two T20 matches.

It's worth noting that the second T20 match of the series between Pakistan and New Zealand is scheduled for this Sunday, while Pakistan suffered a defeat by 46 runs in the previous T20 match played yesterday.