Open Menu

Josh Clarkson Ruled Out Of T20I Series Against Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 13, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pakistan

The latest reports say that the all-rounder has been fallen injured due to which he has been ruled out of the series.

Wellington: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13rd, 2024) New Zealand cricket team's all-rounder, Josh Clarkson, is ruled out of the T20 series against Pakistan due to a shoulder injury.

According to New Zealand Cricket, Clarkson was supposed to join the team for the third T20 match against Pakistan, but he sustained an injury during a domestic match.

After Josh Clarkson's injury, Will Young has been included in New Zealand's T20 squad, and he will join the team after the second T20 match against Pakistan on Sunday.

Meanwhile, captain Williamson will rest for the third match against Pakistan, and he will be available for the last two T20 matches.

It's worth noting that the second T20 match of the series between Pakistan and New Zealand is scheduled for this Sunday, while Pakistan suffered a defeat by 46 runs in the previous T20 match played yesterday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 Young Sunday New Zealand

Recent Stories

PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats

PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats

11 minutes ago
 ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting can ..

ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting candidates today

21 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024

4 hours ago
 El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

12 hours ago
 National polio immunization campaign concludes

National polio immunization campaign concludes

13 hours ago
Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December

Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December

13 hours ago
 Three die as fire erupts in house

Three die as fire erupts in house

13 hours ago
 Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and south ..

Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and southern Gaza

13 hours ago
 Blinken meets senior Chinese official

Blinken meets senior Chinese official

13 hours ago
 Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Poli ..

Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Police

13 hours ago
 El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports