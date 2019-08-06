UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Joshua Bids To Rediscover 'passion' Before Ruiz Rematch

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 11:00 PM

Joshua bids to rediscover 'passion' before Ruiz rematch

Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua admits he needs to rediscover his "passion" for boxing following his shock loss to Andy Ruiz Jr

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua admits he needs to rediscover his "passion" for boxing following his shock loss to Andy Ruiz Jr.

Joshua suffered the first defeat of his professional career against Ruiz, surrendering his WBA, IBF and WBO world titles.

Now the 29-year-old has revealed he wants to add new members to his backroom team ahead of his training for the rematch with Ruiz in a bid to restore his enthusiasm.

"I need to be around as many boxing people as possible because right now I need to soak in the experience and knowledge and get that passion back," he told Sky sports on Tuesday.

The Briton's seventh-round stoppage by Ruiz on June 1 was a shock for the formerly unbeaten heavyweight champion, but he believes he can win the rematch later this year.

"It's a fight I know I can win and that's what makes it important," Joshua said.

"I'm going straight for the titles, there's Ruiz and he's got what I want, the titles, so let's get it on." The first fight took place at Madison Square Garden in New York, but his promoter wants the rematch to take place in Cardiff at the Principality Stadium and has ruled out a return to America.

"It doesn't matter to me where it is. I don't mind fighting in America, I've done it before," Joshua said.

"I would love it to be in Cardiff but it's going to be on neutral ground, Ruiz is the champ so he will make some calls in that situation but I'm going to battle for it to be in the UK because it's my stomping ground."

Related Topics

UK World Sports Cardiff Madison New York United Kingdom June Boxing Love

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives &#039;Ambassadors of Gi ..

31 minutes ago

Prime Minister to raise Kashmir cause at every for ..

1 minute ago

Snowden Says Amazon Disabled Iranian Opposition Ac ..

1 minute ago

US sanctions on Venezuela can hit third parties: B ..

1 minute ago

President urges industrialists to fully concentrat ..

1 minute ago

Rehabilitation of workers govt's top priority: Ans ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.