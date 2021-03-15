Joshua, Fury sign two-fight heavyweight unification deal: promoter

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will face off in two all-British world heavyweight title unification fights, Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn said on Monday

"All parties have now put pen to paper and we will be working hard over the next few weeks to confirm the site and date for the biggest fight in boxing," Hearn told Sky sports.