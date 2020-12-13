UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Joshua Has Great Expectations For Potential Fury Showdown

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Joshua has great expectations for potential Fury showdown

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Anthony Joshua insists a blockbuster bout against Tyson Fury will "bring out the best in me" after his British rival claimed he would beat the world heavyweight champion in three rounds.

Joshua earned a ninth-round stoppage win against Kubrat Pulev on Saturday to retain his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts at Wembley Arena.

After a successful return to the ring in his first fight for 12 months, Joshua immediately found himself thrown into the debate about a mooted all-British showdown with WBC champion Fury.

Amid reports the hotly-anticipated fight is set for 2021, Fury took to social media to say: "I want the fight, I want the fight next and I will knock him out inside three rounds." Joshua has no intention of backing down from the Fury clash, although hurdles in the way of the super-fight include his WBO mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk and another possible meeting between Fury and Deontay Wilder.

"That's good to hear. At least I can get him in the ring. That's what we want right? so he's on the right track," Joshua told the BBC when asked about Fury's social media taunts.

"I said he's talented and he will bring out the best in me. So that's brilliant.

"I've been to his fights, I've watched him, so when I fight him it will be good to change those odds and put them in my favour.

" Joshua has a 24-1 career record as he continued to prove his shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr in June last year was an aberration.

The 31-year-old looked in good form in front of 1,000 fans against Pulev, who took a standing count in round three and was knocked down twice more in round nine.

"I started this game in 2013, I have been chasing all the belts, I've been dealing with mandatories, so of course I want a challenge," Joshua said.

"For me I stuck to what I know best - boxing, looking at where I am going to put my shots and putting them together.

"When they are successful, they are successful, but like I said it is less talk, more action." Now attention is turning to the Fury fight and his promoter Eddie Hearn said work would start on completing a deal on Sunday.

"Sometimes there are words backwards and forwards form both camps - I don't think that's going to do any good," Hearn told the BBC.

"We just all want to make the fight. Now is the time. We will start the ball rolling. I don't think it's that difficult.

"The crux of the deal I have always said is agreed now in terms of numbers and money splits. There are only some minor details. So there's no reason we can't be up and running."

Related Topics

World Social Media Money June Sunday All From Best Boxing

Recent Stories

DEWA wins Gold at Dubai Human Development Award 20 ..

26 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Afghan Ambassador discuss expa ..

56 minutes ago

UAE top destination for global experts in rain enh ..

56 minutes ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi discusses boosting local product ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Nigeria to establish joint committee to enhan ..

2 hours ago

UAE to host 20th Council of Ministers Meeting of I ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.