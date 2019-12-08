UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Joshua Tightlipped On Future After Reclaiming World Titles

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 08:10 AM

Joshua tightlipped on future after reclaiming world titles

Ad Dir'iyah, Saudi Arabia, Dec 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Anthony Joshua would not be drawn on his future plans after regaining his world heavyweight titles from Andy Ruiz on Saturday.

The British star won back his WBA, IBF and WBO belts with a one-sided unanimous defeat of Ruiz in Diriyah outside Saudi Arabia's capital.

The victory reinstates Joshua as a major player in boxing's most glamorous division, and instantly renews speculation about a possible unification superfight with WBC champion Deontay Wilder.

But Joshua, 30, said while he remained open to a fight with the unbeaten Wilder, he would not "chase" the fight.

"It's difficult to unite them," said Joshua, who had seen negotiations with Wilder's camp fall flat several times before his defeat to Ruiz in June.

"We'll see what happens. Chasing that fight wasn't playing to my benefit, so I'm going to let the path takes it course.

"When the opportunity presents itself to become unified heavyweight champion I'll take it." Ruiz meanwhile is eager for a third meeting with Joshua. Although Joshua indicated he would be happy to face the Mexican-American again, that fight is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

In the short term, Joshua faces mandatory title defenses against IBF challenger Kubrat Pulev and WBO contender Oleksandr Usyk.

Promoter Eddie Hearn also declined to elaborate on Joshua's future plans.

"Tonight's about celebrating victory," Hearn said.

"We'll speak to the governing bodies and see who goes first." "We are going to celebrate. Anthony Joshua is an amazing ambassador for the sport. Tonight, in Saudi Arabia, he becomes the two-time heavyweight champion of the world and that is beautiful.

"They wrote him off. They said he was all hype. He had to come back from humiliation at Madison Square Garden. Tonight, he is the governor. The governor of the division." Joshua, meanwhile, said he had never doubted his ability to regain the titles despite his shocking defeat in New York, when Ruiz knocked him down four times in one of heavyweight boxing's greatest upsets.

"I've said it was like sitting an exam," Joshua said. "I failed the exam first time. This time though I studied, prepared and I just knew I was going to pass." Joshua also defended his cagey tactical style, saying he had consciously avoided being sucked into a slugfest against the hard-hitting Ruiz.

"There were times when I looked in Andy's eyes and I wanted to put my fist through his head," Joshua said.

"But this is boxing. It's dangerous. I had a gameplan, I had a strategy and I wanted to follow it through.

"I can knock people out when I want to, and I can box when I want to. Tonight was just about winning.

"If I box for the crowd, or box for other people's opinions, I might not have been victorious. So I'm just going to follow my instincts and box for myself."

Related Topics

World Governor Madison New York Saudi Arabia June All From Boxing

Recent Stories

On Int. Civil Aviation Day: ICAO calls for realisi ..

8 hours ago

Man in Lebanon sets himself alight at protest: Red ..

8 hours ago

Trade volume of 200 US$ between Pakistan, Finland ..

8 hours ago

South Africa win Dubai sevens

8 hours ago

Dubai’s ports handle 808,000 passengers during h ..

9 hours ago

Listen to youth facing different challenges Al Nua ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.