Joshua to defend heavyweight titles against Usyk in London in September

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Britain's Anthony Joshua will defend his World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organisation heavyweight titles against Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on September 25, his promoter announced Tuesday.

"The date is set and we are fully locked in," said Joshua in a Matchroom Sport statement.

"I put it all on the line again and it's time to defend my crown."Joshua was set to fight compatriot Tyson Fury in an unification bout in Saudi Arabia in August but that fight was scuppered when a United States arbitrator ruled the World Boxing Council champion must defend his title against Deontay Wilder.