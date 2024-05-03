Jr Tennis Initiative Program Activity Held At PTF
Muhammad Rameez Published May 03, 2024 | 06:39 PM
Around 250 students Friday visited PTF Complex under JTI programme to witness the opening ceremony of the 1st PTF Inter Department Tennis Trophy
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Around 250 students Friday visited PTF Complex under JTI programme to witness the opening ceremony of the 1st PTF Inter Department Tennis Trophy.
The students aged between 8 and 14 from OPF Junior and OPF Higher Secondary School F-11, OPF School F-8, Allied High School, OPF Girls Wing F-11 and Dar-e-Arkam School Islamabad got a chance to meet, mingle and play with members of the Pakistan team.
International tennis star and President-PTF Aisam ul Haq Qureshi led the on-court activities and was joined by Aqeel Khan,
Muhammad Shoaib, Barkat ullah and Yusuf Khalil.
It was heartening to see the enthusiasm and excitement amongst the young students for the game of tennis. Such initiatives are very important for the development of tennis and making the game popular in Pakistan.
