Open Menu

Jr Tennis Initiative Program Activity Held At PTF

Muhammad Rameez Published May 03, 2024 | 06:39 PM

Jr Tennis Initiative Program Activity held at PTF

Around 250 students Friday visited PTF Complex under JTI programme to witness the opening ceremony of the 1st PTF Inter Department Tennis Trophy

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Around 250 students Friday visited PTF Complex under JTI programme to witness the opening ceremony of the 1st PTF Inter Department Tennis Trophy.

The students aged between 8 and 14 from OPF Junior and OPF Higher Secondary School F-11, OPF School F-8, Allied High School, OPF Girls Wing F-11 and Dar-e-Arkam School Islamabad got a chance to meet, mingle and play with members of the Pakistan team.

International tennis star and President-PTF Aisam ul Haq Qureshi led the on-court activities and was joined by Aqeel Khan,

Muhammad Shoaib, Barkat ullah and Yusuf Khalil.

It was heartening to see the enthusiasm and excitement amongst the young students for the game of tennis. Such initiatives are very important for the development of tennis and making the game popular in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Islamabad Young From

Recent Stories

Wapda, Army victorious in PTF Tennis Trophy matche ..

Wapda, Army victorious in PTF Tennis Trophy matches

35 seconds ago
 Thar coal, energy board approves COD stage tariff, ..

Thar coal, energy board approves COD stage tariff, financial terms in review con ..

37 seconds ago
 Electric bikes for students: Over 72applications r ..

Electric bikes for students: Over 72applications received

1 hour ago
 PSL Commissioner Naila Bhatti steps down

PSL Commissioner Naila Bhatti steps down

2 hours ago
 5th Women T-20I: Pakistan to face West Indies toda ..

5th Women T-20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

2 hours ago
 Pakistan confirm South Africa tour details

Pakistan confirm South Africa tour details

3 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor showers praise on beauty of Mahira K ..

Ranbir Kapoor showers praise on beauty of Mahira Khan

3 hours ago
 iCube Qamar: Pakistan successfully launches first ..

ICube Qamar: Pakistan successfully launches first lunar mission

4 hours ago
 Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to conf ..

Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to confront rising Islamophobia

5 hours ago
 Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives

Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives

6 hours ago
 Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUB ..

Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUBE-Qamar' today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports