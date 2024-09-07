Jubilant Muhammad Qasim of Army wins Peshawar National Marathon-2024

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Jubilant Muhammad Qasim of the Pakistan Army clinched the title of Peshawar National Marathon Race-2024 of 25 kilometers with his clock time of one hour, 33 minute and 15 sec (1.33.04) by bewildering more than 3000 of his fellow athletes participated here on Saturday.

Directorate General Sports, with the collaboration of the Pakistan Athletic Federation, organized the Marathon Race intending to up boost healthy sports activities in the province besides spreading “A Voice of Peace”, the main theme of the Peshawar National Marathon-2024 to the rest of world from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Muhammad Qasim won the first position with his clock time of 1:33.04, Muhammad Akhtar with his clock time of 1:33.15 and Ali Raza with his clock time of 1:35.10 took second and third position respectively. The prizes for the next 50 positions were fixed from Rs. 0.1 million to Rs. 10,000 each.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur himself got started by the official marathon shirt in a colourful opening ceremony of the Peshawar National Marathon Race-2024 of 25km on the BRT route while the Adviser to the Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhr Jahan distributed cash prizes among the position holders athletes in a closing ceremony held at Hayatabad Sports Complex.

Peshawar National Marathon Race-2024 started at BRT Chamkani Station and culminated at Hayatabad Sports Complex Route Stop wherein hundreds and thousands of spectators awaited the participating athletes with jubilation.

Surprisingly, there were runners of all ages from children to teenagers and from young to old and athletes of yesteryears who enthusiastically participated in the Peshawar National Marathon-2024 that aimed at to promote health sports activities besides highlighting a softer and peaceful image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the rest of the world.

The modern 42.195 km (26.219 mi) standard distance for the marathon was set by the International Amateur Athletic Federation (IAAF) in May 1921 directly from the length used at the 1908 Summer Olympics in London, however, the route of the Peshawar National Marathon Race-2024 of 25 milometers was decorated colourfully which attracted hundreds and thousands of participating athletes of all ages.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur said that the provincial government is spending huge resources to promote sports and encourage athletes. He said that the youth of our government is the center of attention is their welfare and all possible measures are being taken to provide them with opportunities for healthy activities.

The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that the athletes who perform well in sports activities will be awarded national and international awards besides cash incentives would also be provided. He said the government would extend all possible support to the promising athletes at all levels.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that in the future such events of national importance will be organized so that the players of our province get more opportunities to play and improve their performances besides highlighting a softer image of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the rest of the world.

On this occasion, Provincial Ministers including Qasim Ali Shah, Meena Khan, Sports Advisor Syed Fakhr Jahan, Pakistan Athletics Federation Chairman General (retd) Akram Sahi, Secretary Sports, DG Sports Abdul Nasir, Director Operation Anwar Kamal Burki, Deputy Director Operation and Organizing Secretary Jamshed Baloch, Peshawar National Marathon Chief Judge Syed Jafar Shah along with the other important personalities were also present.

The closing ceremony of the marathon race was held at Hayatabad Sports Complex, in which special guest and Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhr Jahan distributed cash prizes to the position holders athletes.

