Judo At K2: Ex-Austrian Female Judoka To Train Pakistan Athletes

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 03, 2022 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Four-time Austrian female Olympic judoka Sabrina Filzmoser has approached Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) to train judokas at the K2 base camp in July-August, next year.

The 42-year-old Sabrina, who owns two world bronze medals and as many European titles in judo in her division (-57kg), scaled Mount Everest (8,848.86-metre), the world's highest peak in May this year. Now she is planning to reach atop K2 (8,611-metre), the world's second highest peak in July-August, next year.

"Sabrina has contacted us and told us that she wants to realize a project in Pakistan next year to support judo here while cycling from sea level in Karachi to climb K2," Masood Ahmed, vice president of of PJF told APP.

"We are in touch with her. She has also talked about the possibilities of supporting Pakistani judokas by training them at the K2 base camp during her expedition. "We've told her that we'll be more than happy to welcome her and help her in accomplishing K2 mission," he said.

He said President PJF, Col Junaid Alam had assured all possible support to Sabrina. "Currently, we are working on the initial modalities of the project.

"We've also informed Gilgit-Baltistan Judo Association about that and asked them to make arrangements accordingly.

"Sabrina has also been world number 1, claiming two medals from the world championships besides lifting European champion title twice. Our promising athletes will be available to learn the skills and get valuable tips from her at the K2 base camp," he added.

According to Masood, Sabrina's expedition would be fully backed by IJF. "She is an IJF Climate Ambassador and has made it her mission to live true to that role. Through her activities she is contributing to educate people about the serious issue of climate change.

"Pakistan is among the countries, which are highly vulnerable to climate change. We hope her K2 mission will go a long way in educating communities about the gravity of the issue. We'll join her project," he added.

