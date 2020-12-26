UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Judo Camps Starts In Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan: Masood Ahmad

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Judo camps starts in Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan: Masood Ahmad

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judo Association (KPJA) has formulated an excellent strategy for the promotion of lower level judo in the province by setting up training and coaching camps across the province.

In this connection, in the first phase it was decided to start the camps in the southern district including Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Lakki Marwat, and South Waziristan districts, Masood Ahmad, Vice President of KP Judo Association told APP here on Saturday.

He said the training camps have already been started wherein qualified judo coaches are imparting training and coaching to the budding youngsters, both male and female with the aim to search out new talent at grassroots level.

He said setting up camps mean the game of Judo would be promoted in these districts as well besides finding out new faces. Athletes from Bannu, Waziristan, Tank and nearby areas are participating in the camp held in Dera Ismail Khan. The camp in Bannu will be held from December 28 to 29 in which players from Bannu, Lakki Marwat will take part.

He said in Kohat, the players from Hangu and nearby areas would be invited for the training camps. He said through the camps talented players would come up at national and international levels and would be provided a chance to participate in different tournaments including the ongoing U21 Games in the province.

Related Topics

Bannu South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hangu Male Kohat Dera Ismail Khan Lakki Marwat Tank December From

Recent Stories

Shaheed Malik Osama Tahir Memorial Table Tennis Ch ..

9 minutes ago

CM Murad Ali Shah visits Bhutto family graveyard i ..

9 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

9 minutes ago

Man killed in truck-bike collision in sargodha

11 minutes ago

Seven booked for power theft in sargodha

11 minutes ago

Britain and EU release full text of post-Brexit tr ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.