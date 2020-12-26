Judo camps starts in Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan: Masood Ahmad

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judo Association (KPJA) has formulated an excellent strategy for the promotion of lower level judo in the province by setting up training and coaching camps across the province.

In this connection, in the first phase it was decided to start the camps in the southern district including Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Lakki Marwat, and South Waziristan districts, Masood Ahmad, Vice President of KP Judo Association told APP here on Saturday.

He said the training camps have already been started wherein qualified judo coaches are imparting training and coaching to the budding youngsters, both male and female with the aim to search out new talent at grassroots level.

He said setting up camps mean the game of Judo would be promoted in these districts as well besides finding out new faces. Athletes from Bannu, Waziristan, Tank and nearby areas are participating in the camp held in Dera Ismail Khan. The camp in Bannu will be held from December 28 to 29 in which players from Bannu, Lakki Marwat will take part.

He said in Kohat, the players from Hangu and nearby areas would be invited for the training camps. He said through the camps talented players would come up at national and international levels and would be provided a chance to participate in different tournaments including the ongoing U21 Games in the province.