Judo Federation Bans Iran Over Refusal To Face Israelis

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 08:58 PM

Judo federation bans Iran over refusal to face Israelis

The International Judo Federation (IJF) said Tuesday it had banned Iran from competition over the country's refusal to face Israeli competitors

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :The International Judo Federation (IJF) said Tuesday it had banned Iran from competition over the country's refusal to face Israeli competitors.

The federation issued a provisional ban last month while investigating a report that Iran had ordered a judoka to lose deliberately at the world championships to avoid facing an Israeli competitor in the subsequent round.

"Following the events, which occurred during the last World Judo Championships Tokyo 2019, the final suspension of the Iran Judo Federation from all competitions... has been pronounced," the IJF said in a statement.

