Judo Federation To Hold Online Coaching Course

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 05:20 PM

Judo federation to hold online coaching course

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Judo Federation will conduct its educational activities online through "Online National Referee & Judges Coaching Course" from June 11-13.

Judo being a different Martial Art sport cannot be competed individually. Thus maintaining the mandatory protocol of the current pandemic scenario, it was decided to kick off the activity covering educational aspects, said a spokesman of the PJF while taking to APP here on Tuesday.

"Later the Judokas will be incorporated to get the abreast with modern trends and regulations", he added.

The online event will be conducted among senior technical officials, referees and coaches of PJF.

Meanwhile Col. Junaid Alam, President PJF said that the first video link Referee and Judges course would facilitate gathering of the entire Pak-Judo coaches, referees and technical personnel all over the country.

"This is in fact a first step to the virtual learning which is expected to be disseminated down to club level through the respective officials", said the PJF Chief, adding, "It is a good opportunity to learn and exchange and clarify all aspects related to Judo competition and refereeing, in order to continue our activity in harmony, showing a positive image of Judo in our country".

