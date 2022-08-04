UrduPoint.com

Judoka Shah Hussain Claims First Medal For Pakistan In Birmingham CWG

Muhammad Rameez Published August 04, 2022 | 12:09 AM

Judoka Shah Hussain Shah ended Pakistan's medal drought in the ongoing Commonwealth Games as he claimed bronze medal in -90kg division after outwitting South African opponent Thomas-Laszlo Breytenbach at Coventry Arena, Birmingham on Wednesday

The two-time Olympian Shah Hussain faced Australian Harrison Cassar in the quarter-finals directly on Wednesday as the weight category carried only six entries but he remained unable to overcome him.

He then got chance in repechage where he knocked out Thomas-Laszlo, earning maiden medal for Pakistan.

He is the only Pakistani judoka who secured silver medal for Pakistan in the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games in -100 kg division. But in Birmingham Games he appeared in -90kg division.

Pakistan is also pinning high hopes on weightlifter Muhammad Nooh Dastagir Butt, who was about to feature in the final of Men's 109+kg at the time of filing of this report.

Earlier on Wednesday Hanzala Dastgir Butt remained unsuccessful in the 109 kg final as he ended ninth.

Pakistan Drought Coventry Birmingham Glasgow Silver Bronze Weight

