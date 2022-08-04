Judoka Shah Hussain Claims First Medal For Pakistan In Birmingham CWG
Muhammad Rameez Published August 04, 2022 | 12:09 AM
BIRMINGHAM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Judoka Shah Hussain Shah ended Pakistan's medal drought in the ongoing Commonwealth Games as he claimed bronze medal in -90kg division after outwitting South African opponent Thomas-Laszlo Breytenbach at Coventry Arena, Birmingham on Wednesday.
The two-time Olympian Shah Hussain faced Australian Harrison Cassar in the quarter-finals directly on Wednesday as the weight category carried only six entries but he remained unable to overcome him.
He then got chance in repechage where he knocked out Thomas-Laszlo, earning maiden medal for Pakistan.
He is the only Pakistani judoka who secured silver medal for Pakistan in the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games in -100 kg division. But in Birmingham Games he appeared in -90kg division.
Pakistan is also pinning high hopes on weightlifter Muhammad Nooh Dastagir Butt, who was about to feature in the final of Men's 109+kg at the time of filing of this report.
Earlier on Wednesday Hanzala Dastgir Butt remained unsuccessful in the 109 kg final as he ended ninth.