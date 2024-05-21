Judokas Shine In PM Youth Talent Hunt
Muhammad Rameez Published May 21, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Ahsan Abbasi, Kashif Ahmed, Atiq Ullah, Shukran, Hasnain Ahmed, Rashid Ali, Syed Muntazir and Mubeen Ahmed clinched gold medals in the Provincial League PM Youth Sports League Talent Hunt Judo event held at the Rodham Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex on Tuesday.
The event, organized by Comsats University Islamabad, brought together exceptional talent from across the provinces, providing a platform for young athletes to showcase their judo skills.
In the -50 Kg category, Ahsan Abbasi from Islamabad bagged the gold medal, while Sohail Dar from Muzaffarabad and Zai ul Haq from Gilgit secured silver and bronze medals, respectively.
Kashif Ahmed from Muzaffarabad won the gold medal in the -55 Kg category, with Salman Khan from Gilgit and Umer Afzal from Islamabad taking silver and bronze medals, respectively. Atiq Ullah from Gilgit clinched the gold medal in the -60 Kg category, while Umer Khan from Islamabad and Jamal Rafiq from Mirpur secured silver and bronze medals, respectively.
M. Shukran from Muzaffarabad earned the gold medal in the -66 Kg category, with Abdullah Ali from Skardu and Muhammad Mubashir from Gilgit taking silver and bronze medals, respectively.
Hasnain Ahmed from Gilgit won the gold medal in the -73 Kg category, while Muneer Ahmed from Muzaffarabad and Raja Amanullah from Islamabad secured silver and bronze medals, respectively. Rashid Ali from Islamabad clinched the gold medal in the -81 Kg category, with Fahad Latif from Muzaffarabad and Ashraf Hussain from Skardu taking silver and bronze medals, respectively.
Syed Muntazir from Muzaffarabad won the gold medal in the -90 Kg category, while Abdul Muheet from Islamabad and Syed Mesum from Skardu secured silver and bronze medals, respectively. In the Open Weight Category, Mubeen Ahmed from Islamabad sealed the gold medal, with M. Faraz from Muzaffarabad taking the silver medal.
The event was graced by chief guest Prof. Dr. Shamsul Qamar, In-charge ORIC, Comsats University Islamabad, and Guest of Honor Director Sports, Pakistan Navy. Dr. Shamsul Qamar commended the PM Youth Sports League Talent Hunt and Higher education Commission (HEC) for promoting sports and emphasized the importance of providing platforms like this for young athletes to perform and excel.
Recent Stories
IHC rejects plea seeking disqualification of Imran Khan in Tyrian White case
Pakistan's geostrategic location offers ideal trade, transit hub for SCO region: ..
IHC Justice Kayani emphasizes upon clear role of agencies
The President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen People Sent ..
Vivo V30e 5G Launched in Pakistan with Sleek Design and Advanced Imaging Capabil ..
Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train fares
Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 4
LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi
Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi
One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024
More Stories From Sports
-
All KP Full Body Contact Karate concluded as Peshawar, Haripur claim trophies1 hour ago
-
Khushal Riaz upset Saddam to win UET national squash championship2 hours ago
-
KP U23 Regional Games: Peshawar Region Men, Women Trials tomorrow: Kashif Farhan2 hours ago
-
Sindh Tennis Association congratulates newly elected Sindh Olympic Association leaders3 hours ago
-
PSA to launch Hall of Fame3 hours ago
-
Pak team secures 2nd consecutive win in ATF 12 & under Team Competition3 hours ago
-
Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 45 hours ago
-
New Liverpool boss Slot admits he could not resist lure of club16 hours ago
-
Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager19 hours ago
-
Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win19 hours ago
-
Guardiola casts doubt over long-term Man City future21 hours ago
-
Man City win historic fourth straight Premier League title23 hours ago