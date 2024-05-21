Open Menu

Judokas Shine In PM Youth Talent Hunt

Muhammad Rameez Published May 21, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Judokas shine in PM Youth Talent Hunt

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Ahsan Abbasi, Kashif Ahmed, Atiq Ullah, Shukran, Hasnain Ahmed, Rashid Ali, Syed Muntazir and Mubeen Ahmed clinched gold medals in the Provincial League PM Youth Sports League Talent Hunt Judo event held at the Rodham Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex on Tuesday.

The event, organized by Comsats University Islamabad, brought together exceptional talent from across the provinces, providing a platform for young athletes to showcase their judo skills.

In the -50 Kg category, Ahsan Abbasi from Islamabad bagged the gold medal, while Sohail Dar from Muzaffarabad and Zai ul Haq from Gilgit secured silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Kashif Ahmed from Muzaffarabad won the gold medal in the -55 Kg category, with Salman Khan from Gilgit and Umer Afzal from Islamabad taking silver and bronze medals, respectively. Atiq Ullah from Gilgit clinched the gold medal in the -60 Kg category, while Umer Khan from Islamabad and Jamal Rafiq from Mirpur secured silver and bronze medals, respectively.

M. Shukran from Muzaffarabad earned the gold medal in the -66 Kg category, with Abdullah Ali from Skardu and Muhammad Mubashir from Gilgit taking silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Hasnain Ahmed from Gilgit won the gold medal in the -73 Kg category, while Muneer Ahmed from Muzaffarabad and Raja Amanullah from Islamabad secured silver and bronze medals, respectively. Rashid Ali from Islamabad clinched the gold medal in the -81 Kg category, with Fahad Latif from Muzaffarabad and Ashraf Hussain from Skardu taking silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Syed Muntazir from Muzaffarabad won the gold medal in the -90 Kg category, while Abdul Muheet from Islamabad and Syed Mesum from Skardu secured silver and bronze medals, respectively. In the Open Weight Category, Mubeen Ahmed from Islamabad sealed the gold medal, with M. Faraz from Muzaffarabad taking the silver medal.

The event was graced by chief guest Prof. Dr. Shamsul Qamar, In-charge ORIC, Comsats University Islamabad, and Guest of Honor Director Sports, Pakistan Navy. Dr. Shamsul Qamar commended the PM Youth Sports League Talent Hunt and Higher education Commission (HEC) for promoting sports and emphasized the importance of providing platforms like this for young athletes to perform and excel.

More Stories From Sports