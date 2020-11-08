JUI Tigers beat Mardan Panthers by one runs to win a dramatic contest

MARDAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) ::In the second quarter-final of Pakhtunkhwa Super League, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Tigers cricket team defeated Mardan Panthers by one run after an interesting and dramatic match to make it to the semi-finals being played here at Mardan sports Complex Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The JUI Tigers batted first and scored 157 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Omar Afridi stood out with 38 runs. Apart from him, Imran Shah scored 35 and Zubair Khan scored 27 runs. Hashmi (22) and Munawar Ali (23) took one wicket each to give the Mardan Panthers a 158-run target to win the match.

The Mardan Tigers got off to a great start but their batsmen did their best in the twentieth over. The wickets were lost for a total of 156 runs. Bilal Ahmed was the leading scorer with 30 runs. Apart from them, Arif Shah scored 29 runs and Adnan Raees scored 24 runs. Gibran and Shoaib bowled brilliantly for the JUI Tigers and took three wickets for 28 runs and 13 runs respectively. Rashid took two wickets, JUI won the match by one run and advanced to the semi-finals. Shoaib Khan who got three wickets for just 13 runs in his four over spell was declared as Man of the Match.