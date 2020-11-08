UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JUI Tigers Beat Mardan Panthers By One Runs To Win A Dramatic Contest

Zeeshan Mehtab 42 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 03:20 PM

JUI Tigers beat Mardan Panthers by one runs to win a dramatic contest

MARDAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) ::In the second quarter-final of Pakhtunkhwa Super League, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Tigers cricket team defeated Mardan Panthers by one run after an interesting and dramatic match to make it to the semi-finals being played here at Mardan sports Complex Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The JUI Tigers batted first and scored 157 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Omar Afridi stood out with 38 runs. Apart from him, Imran Shah scored 35 and Zubair Khan scored 27 runs. Hashmi (22) and Munawar Ali (23) took one wicket each to give the Mardan Panthers a 158-run target to win the match.

The Mardan Tigers got off to a great start but their batsmen did their best in the twentieth over. The wickets were lost for a total of 156 runs. Bilal Ahmed was the leading scorer with 30 runs. Apart from them, Arif Shah scored 29 runs and Adnan Raees scored 24 runs. Gibran and Shoaib bowled brilliantly for the JUI Tigers and took three wickets for 28 runs and 13 runs respectively. Rashid took two wickets, JUI won the match by one run and advanced to the semi-finals. Shoaib Khan who got three wickets for just 13 runs in his four over spell was declared as Man of the Match.

Related Topics

Cricket Sports Rashid Man Mardan Sunday Afridi From Best

Recent Stories

Russia records 20,498 new coronavirus infections

47 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,111 new COVID-19 cases, 683 recove ..

47 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler appoints new Director-General for Depa ..

2 hours ago

UAE ambassador presents credentials to King of Nor ..

2 hours ago

Visa-free entry for UAE citizens travelling to Per ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Justice expanded deterrent measures ag ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.