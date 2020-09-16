UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Julius Baer Says Could Pay Millions Of Dollars To US DOJ To Settle FIFA Corruption Case

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 10:52 PM

Julius Baer Says Could Pay Millions of Dollars to US DOJ to Settle FIFA Corruption Case

Swiss bank Julius Baer could pay millions of dollars to settle the money-laundering and corruption allegations, involving the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), with the United States Department of Justice, according to a Wednesday statement

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Swiss bank Julius Baer could pay millions of dollars to settle the money-laundering and corruption allegations, involving the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), with the United States Department of Justice, according to a Wednesday statement.

In May 2015, the department indicted several high-ranking FIFA officials for alleged corruption spanning over twenty years, with charges including fraud, racketeering, and money laundering. Julius Baer has been among the banks, named in the indictment, that were used to funnel funds, although they were not charged with anything.

"As previously reported, Julius Baer has been cooperating since 2015 with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) in its investigation of alleged money laundering and corruption involving officials and affiliates of FIFA and associated sports media and marketing companies. The Bank is currently in advanced discussions with the DOJ about reaching a resolution in such matter, which may result in the payment of a double-digit million US dollar amount," the bank said in a statement.

Julius Baer noted that it would refrain from commenting on the situation until it is resolved.

Related Topics

Football Corruption Resolution Sports Dollar Bank FIFA United States Money May 2015 Media From Million

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank reviews continuous development pl ..

25 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority highlights role of disease ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 12 businesses, warns five for ..

26 minutes ago

Low performing power plants generating 1794 MWs be ..

26 minutes ago

Number of operating companies in Al Barsha reaches ..

41 minutes ago

Legislation being enacted for the protection of ra ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.