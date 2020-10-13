UrduPoint.com
Jumbo-Visma Joins Mitchelton In Withdrawing From Giro After Covid-19 Tests

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 04:37 PM

Jumbo-Visma joins Mitchelton in withdrawing from Giro after Covid-19 tests

Team Jumbo-Visma, whose leader Steven Kruijswijk has tested positive for Covid-19, became the second team after Mitchelton to withdraw from the Giro d'Italia

Lanciano, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Team Jumbo-Visma, whose leader Steven Kruijswijk has tested positive for Covid-19, became the second team after Mitchelton to withdraw from the Giro d'Italia.

"Team Jumbo-Visma won't start in today's tenth stage of the Giro d'Italia," it said on Twitter.

Mitchelton had pulled out earlier Tuesday after four staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

