Jumbo-Visma Joins Mitchelton In Withdrawing From Giro After Covid-19 Tests
Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 04:37 PM
Lanciano, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Team Jumbo-Visma, whose leader Steven Kruijswijk has tested positive for Covid-19, became the second team after Mitchelton to withdraw from the Giro d'Italia.
"Team Jumbo-Visma won't start in today's tenth stage of the Giro d'Italia," it said on Twitter.
Mitchelton had pulled out earlier Tuesday after four staff members tested positive for coronavirus.