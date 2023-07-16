Junaid bags ITBA Tenpin Bowling title

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Junaid Shafique has bagged the master single titles of ITBA Tenpin Bowling Ranking Tournament at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi.

Ijaz ur Rehman and Daniyal Ijaz also grabbed the master double titles of the tournament.

President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Ijaz ur Rehman and Secretary General, Muhammad Hussain Chattha awarded prizes to the winning players.

In Master Singles, Junaid Shafique won the title while Muhammad Fahim and Daniyal Ijaz secured 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.

In Master Doubles, Ijaz ur Rehman and Daniyal Ijaz got first position, Muhammad Faheem and Qasim Talib obtained 2nd spot, and Rana Afzal Akhtar and Junaid Shafique finished 3rd.