Junaid Khan fined for breaching PCB Code of Conduct, Central Punjab fined for slow over-rate

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bowler Junaid Khan has been fined 40 per cent of his match fee for violating the PCB Code of Conduct during his side’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Balochistan, which ended in a draw in Quetta on Thursday.

Junaid was found guilty of committing a Level 1 offence under clause 2.6, which relates to using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during a match.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when, Junaid got involved in an argument with umpire Shamim Ansari and used inappropriate language at the end of his over, the eighth of Balochistan’s second innings.

Junaid was charged by on-field umpires Ghaffar and Shamim Ansari. The player accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Mohammad Aslam. So, there was no need for a formal hearing.

Meanwhile, the Central Punjab team were fined Rs 40,000 for a minimum over-rate offense against Sindh at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad on Thursday.

Central Punjab were four overs short of their target and were subsequently fined by match referee Nadeem Arshad.