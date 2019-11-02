UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Junaid Khan Fined For Breaching PCB Code Of Conduct, Central Punjab Fined For Slow Over-rate

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 04:37 PM

Junaid Khan fined for breaching PCB Code of Conduct, Central Punjab fined for slow over-rate

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bowler Junaid Khan has been fined 40 per cent of his match fee for violating the PCB Code of Conduct during his side’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Balochistan, which ended in a draw in Quetta on Thursday

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bowler Junaid Khan has been fined 40 per cent of his match fee for violating the PCB Code of Conduct during his side’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Balochistan, which ended in a draw in Quetta on Thursday.

Junaid was found guilty of committing a Level 1 offence under clause 2.6, which relates to using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during a match.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when, Junaid got involved in an argument with umpire Shamim Ansari and used inappropriate language at the end of his over, the eighth of Balochistan’s second innings.

Junaid was charged by on-field umpires Ghaffar and Shamim Ansari. The player accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Mohammad Aslam. So, there was no need for a formal hearing.

Meanwhile, the Central Punjab team were fined Rs 40,000 for a minimum over-rate offense against Sindh at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad on Thursday.

Central Punjab were four overs short of their target and were subsequently fined by match referee Nadeem Arshad.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Faisalabad Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab PCB Junaid Khan

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes no ..

36 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) arrange ..

36 minutes ago

3448 power pilferers nabbed during Oct in Multan

36 minutes ago

Rescue provide service to 9573 persons during Octo ..

36 minutes ago

Accused of murder case convicted in Rajanpur

36 minutes ago

New Graffiti Painted Outside US Embassy in Tehran ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.