Junaid, Mansoor Re-elected PJF President, Secretary

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

Junaid, Mansoor re-elected PJF president, secretary

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Col (r) Junaid Alam and Mansoor Ahmed on Friday were unanimously re-elected as President and Secretary General of the Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) for a term of four years (2020-2024) respectively.

A General Council meeting of the PJF was held here at a local hotel to elect the new office-bearers.

Representative of International Judo Federation, Muhammad Tahsin of Kuwait, who was also the Assistant to the President of Judo Union of Asia, was present online and monitored the whole electoral process.

Representative of Pakistan Sports board, Shahid islam, Deputy Director General (Academics) also attended the meeting as observers.

Justice (r) Muhammad Alamzeb Khan supervised the elections and announced the results.

Mrs Fahmida Butt was elected as Honorary Treasurer, while other office-bearers included Senior Vice President Dr Farhan Ebadat Yar Khan; Vice Presidents  Masood Ahmad, Bashir Khan and  Asif Iqbal; Joint Secretary  Noor Shah Afridi and  Associate Secretary Muhammad Rafique.

Lt. Col. Muhammad Abid Majeed, Salahuddin, Zulfiqar Abbassi, Naeema Khan, Miss Urooj Fatima and Miss Fatima Raheem were elected as six members of the Executive Committee.

Thanking the PJF the members for re-electing him as president, Junaid said the Federation would take all possible steps for the development of judo in the country.

He said judo players had made a name for the country and the nation by winning numerous medals at the international level. "No sports can be developed without the patronage of the government and sponsors, the government should also take steps in the country to promote the game of judo and also focus on other sports like sponsored cricket."He said during the last four years, Pakistan had greatly improved its world judo rankings as Pakistani athletes had won the most number of medals at the international level as well as qualified for the Olympics.

The elections were attended by all the affiliated units, including Pakistan Army, Water and Power Development Authority, Pakistan Railways, Higher education Commission (HEC), Police, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad and other associations.

