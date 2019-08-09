UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Junaid Pledges To Revive Hockey, By Taking Along Ex-greats

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 05:30 PM

Junaid pledges to revive hockey, by taking along Ex-greats

Pledging to revive hockey glory, newly-appointed Pakistan team head coach Khawaja Junaid on Friday said he would take along former Olympians to train national players for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Pledging to revive hockey glory, newly-appointed Pakistan team head coach Khawaja Junaid on Friday said he would take along former Olympians to train national players for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers.

Pakistan had produced several hockey greats who in their playing days were unmatchable in different fields of the game. "It is the right time to avail their services to regain the lost status of the national game," he told APP.

Junaid said the utilization of penalty corners in the game are the backbone of any team's success and we need to work on it. "The PHF is working on to call former penalty corner specialist Sohail Abbas in the player's training camp to strengthen the boys with his experience in the field," he said and added other former greats including Muhammad Imran and Ahmed Alam would also be called in to share their expertise with the players.

Junaid said we have a big name like Shahid Ali Khan in the field of goalkeeping and we would also be taking his assistance to train goalkeepers according to the modern hockey. "Though the road to 2020 Tokyo Olympics is tough, but we would give our best shot in the qualifiers to book a place in the mega event," he said.

Junaid, who had won a bronze medal at the 1992 Summer Olympics at Barcelona, said we need to set our focus straight to excel in the national game internationally.

Junaid, who had earlier also worked as head coach and was removed after Pakistan's debacle in the World Hockey League in London in 2017, said until now we have not identified the grey areas which had led to the game's downfall. "If this goes on than the day is not far when lower ranking teams would pass us in the rankings," he said and added currently Pakistan stands at World Ranking 17.

Junaid said we need to improve the game scientifically with data based analysis of players being done. "Time is less and we must hunt for those players who are mentally, physically and technically fit for the game of hockey," he said.

He said we would get about a three-week time to prepare for the Olympic Qualifying round and in this short period we need to make players go through the evaluation and assessment process in order to pick the best possible team for the round. "Nowadays hockey has become very fast therefore it is better for players to adopt the modern day hockey as soon as possible," he said.

He said there would be no compromise on fitness and with the help of video analysis along with physical trainers and psychologists we would eliminate the players' flaws in the game.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey World Road London Tokyo Barcelona 2017 2020 Olympics Bronze National University Event Share Best Coach

Recent Stories

Affordable internet necessary for national develop ..

7 minutes ago

Infinix Launches the S4 6GB+64GB Exclusively in Pa ..

10 minutes ago

Russian Security Council Secretary to Pay Working ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Says Serious Talks Taking Place Among Congre ..

2 minutes ago

HSATI censures HESCO for poor performance

2 minutes ago

20 prisoners released on eve of Eid

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.