Junaid Wins Tenpin Bowling C'ship
Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 01, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Junaid Shafiq emerged victorious in the 2nd Islamabad Tenpin Bowling Ranking Championship held at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park.
Muhammad Faheem secured the second position in the highly competitive event.
The championship concluded with a closing ceremony where President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Ijazur Rehman, distributed prizes among the players.
Muhammad Hussain Chatta and Shahzad Akhtar secured third and fourth positions in the championship, respectively.
The championship saw a large turnout of players from Islamabad, showcasing their skills and competing for top honors.
Recent Stories
Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre
Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024
Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti
More Stories From Sports
-
Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League1 hour ago
-
Biles books Paris Olympics spot with emphatic US trials all-around win2 hours ago
-
England drop Bairstow for first two Tests against the West Indies3 hours ago
-
Paul joining Wemby at Spurs as NBA free agency opens5 hours ago
-
Pak Army, Cosmopolitan teams bag National Netball C'ship titles17 hours ago
-
Nida to lead Pakistan for ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup19 hours ago
-
Asjad, Awais Munair qualify for Asian Snooker C'ship pre-quarters19 hours ago
-
Cash prizes awarded to Cycle race winners20 hours ago
-
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa2 days ago
-
Kohli leads the way as India set SA 177 to win2 days ago
-
Imperious Verstappen takes pole for Austrian Grand Prix2 days ago
-
France's Bardet wins Tour de France opener as Cavendish suffers2 days ago