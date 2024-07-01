Open Menu

Junaid Wins Tenpin Bowling C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 01, 2024 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Junaid Shafiq emerged victorious in the 2nd Islamabad Tenpin Bowling Ranking Championship held at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park.

Muhammad Faheem secured the second position in the highly competitive event.

The championship concluded with a closing ceremony where President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Ijazur Rehman, distributed prizes among the players.

Muhammad Hussain Chatta and Shahzad Akhtar secured third and fourth positions in the championship, respectively.

The championship saw a large turnout of players from Islamabad, showcasing their skills and competing for top honors.

