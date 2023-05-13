UrduPoint.com

Junior Age Group Squash Championship Concludes

Muhammad Rameez Published May 13, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Junior Age Group Squash Championship concludes

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Junior Age Group Squash Championship concluded with Shahzeb Khan, Rania Qazi, Fawad Khan and Ahmad Ali Naz having secured their respective titles on Saturday.

Vice President (VP) Ehsanullah KP Squash Association and Director Blue Tones Squash academy Wazir Gul graced the occasion as chief guests.

Squash Legends Qamar Zaman, Mohibullah Khan, Maqsood Ahmed, Coach Majid Khan, Sajid Khan, Aamir Atlas Khan, Senior Coaches and Chief Organizer Manoor Zaman, Tahir Iqbal, Wasim Ahmed, Amjad Khan, Squash players and other officials including Chief Referee Adil Faqir, Executive Members Fazal Khalil, Sher Bahadur and other officials were present.

In the U11 final, Ahmed Ali Naz scored victory, the score was 11-6, 11-6 and 11-9, in the U13 final Fawad Khan scored 5-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6 and 11-9 victory and in the U15 Boys final, Shahzeb Khan scored 13- 11, 6-11, 11-5 and 11-9, while Rania Kazi secured victory by 5-11, 11-7, 11-9, 12-10 in the Girls U15 final.

In the end, trophies and other prizes were distributed among the players by both Ehsan Ullah Khan and Wazir Gul.

Talking to the media, squash legend Qamar Zaman said, "The purpose of organizing age group competitions is to encourage new players to come forward. These players are our future and it is hoped that these players will brighten the name of the country and the nation not only at the national but also at the international levels."

