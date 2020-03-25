UrduPoint.com
Junior Asia Hockey Cup Postponed

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 04:54 PM

Junior Asia Hockey Cup postponed

The Junior Asia hockey cup scheduled to be played from June 4-12 in Dhaka, Bangladesh has been postponed due to outbreak of corona virus pandemic

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The Junior Asia hockey cup scheduled to be played from June 4-12 in Dhaka, Bangladesh has been postponed due to outbreak of corona virus pandemic.

"The Asian Hockey Federation has informed us about the postponement of the event and we duly support this decision", said a spokesman of the Pakistan Hockey Federation while to APP here on Wednesday.

Teams from Bangladesh, China, Oman, Uzbekistan, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Pakistan and Chinese Taipei were to take part in the Cup.

The event will serve as qualifying round for the next years Jr Asia cup.

"The health and well being of the players are the top priority of the AHF and every hockey playing nation and the decision of postponement has been taken after getting feed back from the participating countries", he said.

He said the AHF has informed that the new dates of the event will be communicatedas the situation in Asia returns to normalcy after controlling the deadly corona virus.

