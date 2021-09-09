Junior Davis Cupper Kashan Umer to play US Junior Tennis League

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Junior Davis Cupper Kashan Umar will play in the USA Tennis League and for this he is doing hard training under qualified coach Roman Gul here at the Synthetic Courts of the Qayyum Sports Complex.

Talking to APP in his exclusive chat, Kashan Umer said that he is training hard to have good performance in the US. Kashan Umer is a promising upcoming player and hailing from a tennis playing family from the last five decades as his grandfather Malik Umar Khattab played for Pakistan in 60s and his father Umar Ayaz Khalil also remained as top international tennis player. The tennis family is hailing from historical and famous Nawa Khali village, which also produced world class tennis players besides known for producing seven world squash champions.

He said playing in the US League is vital for earning a good name for Pakistan besides improving his game through a 1 billion Dollars League. Born on July 5, 2005, Kashan Umar is from a tennis playing family as his grandfather, his father and other relatives are associated with the game since long.

He inherited the game of tennis from his grandfather and father. Tennis legend Aqeel Khan and Pakistan's most Davis Cup players Hameed-ul-Haq, Inam-ul-Haq, Wakeel Khan, Israr Gul, Tennis players and coaches like Inam Gul, Roman Gul, Inam Khan were also hailing from Nawa Khali.

Kashan Omar represented Pakistan for the first time in 2017 at the age of 12 by playing in the Junior Davis Cup in Nepal. He was also the number one player in Pakistan's U10, U12, U14, U16, and U18 and since then he has been considered as one of the top ranked players in Pakistan.

He also played in the ITF International Tournament in Islamabad wherein he reached to quarter-finals from the qualifying round besides recording two major upsets against their top seeding players of the tournament. Kashan so far won 42 National Junior Tournament titles besides got runners-up position in 38 other competitions.

Kashan Omar thanked DG Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak for inviting qualified international UAE Tennis coach Sanaullah from Dubai to have a month long training and similarly last year Sanaullah also held a month long camp by training and coaching both male and female tennis players of KP including Kashan Umer.

Kashan Umer appreciated the support of Chairman KP Tennis Association Dr. Tahir, President DIG Muhammad Saleem Marwat, Senior Vice President Dr. Farhat Abbas, Coach Roman Gul and President Pakistan Tennis Federation Saleem Saifullah Khan. International tennis events will be held which would further improve their ranking, Kashan Umer said.

When contacted, Sanaullah told APP on phone that it is good to see Kashan Umer playing in the US Junior League. It is a good opportunity for him to be part of the US League. "I am hopeful that the tennis players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan would come up at international level," he added.

International UAE coach Sanaullah also appreciated Directorate General Sports KP for providing international coaching to KP players. He said"KP is full of tennis talent and hopefully these players would give a major boost to the overall tennis grading of Pakistan in future." He said that the game of tennis players in the province would be further enhanced and at present the players holding top national ranking in U10, U12, U14, U16 and U18 belong to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said players from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be able to represent Pakistan in the Davis Cup.

He said Directorate General Sports KP is currently focusing on tennis, alongwith other sports, and that was why developing Tennis infrastructure in all districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A network of courts was being set up which will help players from all districts to help upcoming players reaching at national and international levels, Sanaullah concluded.