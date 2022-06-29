UrduPoint.com

Junior Football Academy Opens At Kohat Sports Complex

Junior Football Academy opens at Kohat Sports Complex

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The first Junior Football Academy has been opened at Kohat sports Complex where initially more than 100 children of Kohat region will be trained in two different sessions under the supervision of qualified coaches.

The academy was officially inaugurated by the President of Provincial Basketball Association Faqir Muhammad Awan along with Regional Sports Officer Kohat Sikandra Shah, Kohat Football Association Mohibur Rehman Shinwari, Football Coach Wadud Khan, Assistants Amjad Khan, Irshad Khan, Azam Khan and Zahid Khan.

The academy setup by District Sports Office Kohat has started for the first time in Kohat Sports Complex in which children of Junior Age Group will be trained under the supervision of qualified coaches.

On this occasion, the President of the Provincial Basketball Association, Faqir Muhammad Awan said that the establishment of the academy would promote the game of football at the grassroots level which would bring forth new talents which would brighten the name of the nation at the provincial and national level in future.

