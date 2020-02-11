UrduPoint.com
Junior Games-2020 Inaugurated

Muhammad Rameez 28 seconds ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 08:03 PM

LARKANA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Addl. IGP/Regional Police Officer Larkana/ Sukur Region Dr. Jamil Ahmed and Commissioner Larkana Division Muhammad Saleem Raza Khuhro on Tuesday inaugurated the 6th Junior Games-2020 organized by Larkana Olympic Sports Committee, at Ayub Khuhro Sports Complex Larkana.

Over 3100 students of 38 private and government schools, 4 year to 16 participated in Larkana Junior Games-2020 to contest 18 games including Badminton, cricket, Cycling, Athletics, Through ball, dodging ball, Tug of war, Wanjhwati and other sports competitions.

On the eve of opening ceremony colorful activities including tableaus, traditional dances and other activities were presented by students of various schools.

Earlier Chairman Larkana Olympics Sports Committee (LOSC) S. Iqbal Babu presented the welcome address on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Muhammad Noman Siddique, AssistantCommissioner Larkana, Deputy Director Sports Larkana, Tariq Mehmood Durrani, Akbar Qaimkhani, Shafqat Hussain Makani, Principals and Headmistresses of various Schools, students and others were also present.

